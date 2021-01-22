Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

