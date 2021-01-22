Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $283,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,967,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

