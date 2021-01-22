Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

MCK stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

