Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.73 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.41 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

