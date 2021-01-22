Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,989 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 806,101 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $794.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

