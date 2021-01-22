Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,760.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,622.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

