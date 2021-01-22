Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,385 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $279.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

