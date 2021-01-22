Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 29,092 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,092 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after buying an additional 215,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CSX by 14.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CSX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Shares of CSX opened at $91.61 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

