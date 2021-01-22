Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 41,700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

