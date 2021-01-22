Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,218 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $535.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

