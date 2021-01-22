Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 68,708 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,708 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

