Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,233 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $65,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.11. The stock has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

