Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

Shares of HCA opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,262.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

