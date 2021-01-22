Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) Shares Up 0.1%

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.56. 529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

