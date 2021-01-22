Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stake Lifted by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up 20.5% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned about 10.54% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $37,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 359,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

