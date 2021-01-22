Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (PHI.L) (LON:PHI) Shares Down 1.2%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (PHI.L) (LON:PHI)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 814 ($10.63) and last traded at GBX 816 ($10.66). Approximately 667,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 609,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 826 ($10.79).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 752.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 630.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.76 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

In other news, insider Richard Frank Studwell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75) per share, for a total transaction of £6,700 ($8,753.59).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

