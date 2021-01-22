Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 25.4% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares traded up 25.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.58. 156,143,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 49,177,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

