Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Down 7%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 8,400,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,211,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTN. TheStreet cut Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $245.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

