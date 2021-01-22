Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.16

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $13.25. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 166,619 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $733.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.36 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

