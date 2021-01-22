Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC)’s share price traded up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 91,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 121,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 16.18.

Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) Company Profile (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,540 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

