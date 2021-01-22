PANTHEON X (XPN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,214.00

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $14,214.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PANTHEON X token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PANTHEON X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00073211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038315 BTC.

PANTHEON X Token Profile

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,336,805 tokens. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.