Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 6.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.92. 4,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,824. The company has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.