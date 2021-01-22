Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 771.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. 14,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,305,583. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

