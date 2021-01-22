Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 4.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 251.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.16. 2,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,555. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.49 and a 200 day moving average of $241.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

