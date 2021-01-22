Paragon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of COP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,002,205. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $63.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

