Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 6.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

