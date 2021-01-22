Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 8,429 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $12.93 on Friday, hitting $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 118,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,248. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

