Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) shares traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. 113,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 200,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
About Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.
