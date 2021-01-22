Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) shares traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. 113,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 200,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.