Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.80

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.80 and traded as high as $20.95. Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 450,671 shares traded.

PXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$178.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

