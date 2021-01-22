Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,489 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 229,933.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Square by 370.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.39.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

