Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 22,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.