Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,162 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $36.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

