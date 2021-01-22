Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,205 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47. The company has a market cap of $410.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

