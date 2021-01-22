Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,488 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

