Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 120,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

