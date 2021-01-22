Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -135.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

