Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $17.42 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,173.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,658.23.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

