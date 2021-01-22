Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $306.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.93 and a 200-day moving average of $257.07. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

