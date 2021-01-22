Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 16,723 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

