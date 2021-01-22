Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 31,183 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,183 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after buying an additional 5,158,396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,848 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,834,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.