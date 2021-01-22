Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 8,255 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,282.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

