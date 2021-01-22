ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $763,145.63

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $763,145.63 and approximately $68.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,315.45 or 0.99855845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

