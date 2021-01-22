Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) COO Jill M. Quigley Sells 1,300 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,396. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PASG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

