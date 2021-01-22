Patientory Hits Market Cap of $456,395.59 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $456,395.59 and approximately $2,905.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00570321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.64 or 0.04236606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.