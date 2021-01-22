Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $875,515.12 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $875,515.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,431 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,410.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PATK traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $72.42. 99,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATK. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

