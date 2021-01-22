Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Courtney Blosser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.42. 99,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,417. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

