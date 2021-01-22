Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 2,507 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $171,378.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $178,753.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $175,946.40.

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $174,859.28.

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $354,384.51.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $147,533.94.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

