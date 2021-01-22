PAX Gold (PAXG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.44 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $111.25 million and $8.44 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,860.99 or 0.05643758 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00065969 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00572493 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005793 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043617 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.67 or 0.04265953 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014937 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016538 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
PAX Gold Coin Trading
PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.