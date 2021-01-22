PAYCENT Price Up 101.3% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 101.3% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $153,935.16 and approximately $1,182.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00570168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.33 or 0.04133421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016097 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

