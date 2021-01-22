Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Paychex has raised its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.27. 32,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,292. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,828 shares of company stock worth $19,630,435. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

