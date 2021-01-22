Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.
Paychex has raised its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years.
Shares of PAYX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.27. 32,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,292. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,828 shares of company stock worth $19,630,435. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
